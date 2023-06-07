SLO County deputies seek help identifying two men involved in bar fight

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two men involved in a fight with a third person in Avila Beach in May.

Deputies said the fight took place at Mr. Rick's Bar on May 13 at approximately 10 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance images released by the Sheriff's Office showed the two men wearing a red and white cap respectively at the time of the incident.

Officers said the men were believed to be from the Fresno or Bakersfield area.

If anyone has information on these two men, please contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4913.