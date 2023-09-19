SLO County district attorney being deployed to Middle East

San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney is being deployed to active duty.

Dan Dow is a Lieutenant Colonel in the California Army National Guard. His office says he’s being deployed Wednesday to the Middle East to complete a mission with the National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division.

While Dow, qho also serves as the military judge for the California Army National Guard, remains SLO County’s DA, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth will serve as acting DA until Dow returns.

"I am very pleased to be able to serve the people of the United States and the State of California through my continued service in the California Army National Guard and be a part of this historic deployment of the 40th Infantry Division," Dow said in a press release. "All the great work of the District Attorney's Office will continue as though I was here. My team under the leadership of Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth has my full confidence and support. I am anxious to get to work for the Army and return as quickly as possible to my very rewarding job as District Attorney."

Dow has served for 30 years in active Army, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard, according to his office.

