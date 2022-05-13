SLO County donates surplus oxygen machines to veterans

The County of San Luis Obispo is donating surplus oxygen machines to Veterans Affairs.

The machines were left over from the Cal Poly Alternative Care Site that was set up for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county sent 230 machines to the VA Great Lakes Chapter which serves the states of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

"The county has made it a priority to ensure that surplus equipment is going to good homes, it's not gonna sit in a warehouse, and then we're gonna find a home for it where there's critical needs whether that's a government agency like the VA or a nonprofit like the American Red Cross or 40 Prado homeless services," said Eric Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Administrative Services Officer.

The donation will allow the VA to send veterans home with oxygen therapy.