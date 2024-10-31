SLO County Elections Office open Saturday to assist voters ahead of Nov. 5

San Luis Obispo County officials say that the SLO County Elections Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to assist voters with obtaining replacement Vote-by-Mail ballots and to answer questions in advance of Election Day.

Additionally, representatives say anyone who isn’t already registered to vote can do so on-site and cast their ballot immediately.

The Elections Office is typically open on the Saturday before Election Day so that county residents who are unavailable during the work week have an opportunity to get assistance with registration or voting, according to the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office.

This year, officials say the Clerk-Recorder staff will also be on hand to help with vital records requests— another service that is usually only available during the work week.

County staff are planning to process and tabulate returned Vote-by-Mail ballots on Saturday during the hours that the office is open, according to the agency.

Officials say the public is welcome to observe the processing and tabulation activities depending on space availability. They add that anyone who would like to observe must first check in at the counter and receive observer credentials.

The Elections Office has released the official list of precinct numbers and locations for voting on Nov. 5, along with the addresses for each.

City authorities say anyone with questions about voting, observing, or elections processes can call (805) 781-5228 or email elections@co.slo.ca.us.