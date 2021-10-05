SLO County emergency warning sirens to undergo low volume growl tests this week

In San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 5 and 6, the Early Warning System sirens located in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) will undergo regularly scheduled low volume growl tests.

Each of the 131 sirens throughout the EPZ will be tested individually for a period of a few seconds.

County officials say this is only a test and no action is requested or required on the part of the public. These required tests help emergency officials ensure the siren system is working properly should the system be needed during an emergency.

The sirens can be used for any local emergency where there is a need for the public to take action, including a tsunami, dam failure, or another natural or man-made disaster.

During an emergency, the sounding of the sirens is an indication that the Emergency Alert System has been activated and the public should tune to a local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.

The Early Warning System sirens cover an area extending from Cayucos in the north to the Nipomo Mesa in the south. This includes the Five Cities Area, Avila Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Baywood Park/Los Osos, City of San Luis Obispo, and Morro Bay.