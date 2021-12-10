SLO County Farm Bureau awarded county of the year from CA Farm Bureau

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau was awarded county of the year by the California Farm Bureau.

The award recognizes the nonprofit organization's policy advocacy to groups including the board of supervisors, chamber of commerce, planning commission and the state.

Additional criteria for winning include outreach to local businesses and farming education at schools in the community.

Over the past year, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has put forth an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to farm workers.

Brent Burchett is the Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau. He said the award coincides with the organization's centennial year.

"It makes me feel optimistic that our farm bureau was recognized here, and we're excited about next year," Burchett told KSBY. "It's our 100th anniversary of SLO County Farm Bureau, so I think this is a great award to kind of reinvigorate our membership and show the importance of being a farm bureau member."

The SLO County Farm Bureau also looks at agricultural issues in the county, including wild fire insurance, water quantity and land use issues.