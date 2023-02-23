Watch Now
SLO County Farm Bureau to host Agriculture Storm Briefing

Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 23, 2023
The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, along with Congressman Jimmy Panetta, is hosting an Agriculture Storm Briefing Thursday.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Carlton at 6005 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Congressman Panetta wants to hear from constituents about the damages from the flood disasters in January. He would also like to hear about the challenges of applying for federal disaster assistance.

All farmers, ranchers, agriculture businesses, and the public are invited to attend the briefing. No RSVP is required to attend.

