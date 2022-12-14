SLO County government building to be renamed in former supervisor's honor

The County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo will now be known as the Katcho Achadjian Government Center.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday renaming the building in the former supervisor's honor.

Katcho Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1998 and served in that role until he was elected to the State Assembly in 2010 where he served three terms.

"A true public servant, renowned for his superb ability to broker compromises with diverse groups of people in order to forge solutions to the challenges that face the community, Katcho Achadjian was a longtime supporter of civic, service, and nonprofit organizations, coastal ranching and farming, and protecting the California coastline," Supervisor John Peschong read from the resolution.

Achadjian passed away in 2020 at the age of 68.

His wife, Araxie, spoke during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, thanking the county for the honor.

"In 1971, Katcho, as a young student of Cuesta College, made San Luis Obispo County his home. Your gesture today confirms Katcho's residency and his love for this county. He was a dedicated and proud American," she said.

All outdoor signage on the county government building will be changed to include Achadjian's name, and a memorial plaque will be located at the Monterey Street entrance.