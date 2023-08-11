SLO County Health Agency and TMHA release study on behavioral health services

The County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency has released a new report that examines the current state of adult behavioral healthcare across the county.

The report aims to provide recommendations to the county on how to improve their delivery of mental health and substance use disorder treatment services for adults throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The report, "Strengthening the System of Adult Behavioral Healthcare in San Luis Obispo County," was put together by the non-profit Transitions-Mental Health Association and the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency.

They are using this latest data to develop a five-year strategic plan to improve adult mental healthcare.

“This is going to be critical input into knowing the things that we don't know. So, what are the challenges that exist within our community and what are the things that we can do better? And this is going to tell us the holes that currently exist, the gaps that exist within our community with behavioral health, some mental health, drug and alcohol use,” said Nick Drews, San Luis Obispo County Health Agency Health Director. “And by understanding those gaps, we’re going to come up with a better five-year strategic plan.”

Transitions-Mental Health Association has been partnering with San Luis Obispo County’s Behavioral Health Department since 1979.

The non-profit is dedicated to providing support to teens and adults with mental illness and their partnership with the county has given them the opportunity to look at the private and public behavioral healthcare system in the area.

“My hope for this project is that the behavioral health system improves its response to people in crisis, so that is the time when people need immediate help,” said Jill Bolster-White, Transitions-Mental Health Association Executive Director. “We know the data show that if they get help quickly, that their outcomes are better, so for me that would be the primary goal.”

The 53-page analysis looks at gaps in current care, areas for improvement and service expansion, as well as existing strengths upon which to build.

One strength they identified was how certain clinical programs have been successful in meeting the full range of needs of vulnerable health clients.

But limitations include the lack of residential treatment programs in the county, no partial hospitalizations for substance use disorders, and limited housing options.

“The gap analysis pointed out a few different things that I think are very important for the community,” Drews said. “They’ve noted that we have areas of our crisis continuum of care that we can improve upon and we’re looking to see what we can do there.”

A workforce shortage in the behavioral health field was also noted.

The report said the cost of living in San Luis Obispo County, opportunities for virtual work, and reluctance to return to in-person settings have contributed to the problem.

“This is an important issue — mental health, drug and alcohol abuse within our community — and we really want to put the right resources in place, so that we can make a difference,” Drews said.

The report is currently being shared with the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, local agencies, and private businesses providing healthcare.