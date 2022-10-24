SLO County hospital is hosting a free skin cancer screening clinic

People can go to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 from 9 AM and 7 PM.

According to the National Cancer Institute, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, and skin is the largest organ in the human body.

The CDC says skin cancer is caused by overexposure of ultraviolet (UV) rays and that can be from either a natural source such as the sun or an artificial one like a tanning bed.

No insurance is required if attending this free screening

You can reserve an appointment by calling 805-546-7725.