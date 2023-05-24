SLO County hosts public school employee appreciation concert

The County of San Luis Obispo is showing its appreciation to its public educators with an appreciation concert Tuesday evening.

All San Luis Obispo County public school employees and their families were invited to attend the concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles.

The concert featured the Ron McCarley Jazz Quartet and other local jazz groups.

"The month of May is when we say thank you to anyone who services in schools, including bus drivers, custodians, teachers and administrators," James Brescia, the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, said. "This is our way of saying thank you."

The event was sponsored by the Educational Employees Credit Union and a private foundation.

Organizers said they hope to host this on an annual basis.