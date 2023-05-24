Watch Now
SLO County hosts public school employee appreciation concert

San Luis Obispo County organized an educator appreciation concert for all their public school employees.
Posted at 10:48 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 01:48:40-04

The County of San Luis Obispo is showing its appreciation to its public educators with an appreciation concert Tuesday evening.

All San Luis Obispo County public school employees and their families were invited to attend the concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles.

The concert featured the Ron McCarley Jazz Quartet and other local jazz groups.

"The month of May is when we say thank you to anyone who services in schools, including bus drivers, custodians, teachers and administrators," James Brescia, the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, said. "This is our way of saying thank you."

The event was sponsored by the Educational Employees Credit Union and a private foundation.

Organizers said they hope to host this on an annual basis.

