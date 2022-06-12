SLO County judge nominated for appeals court position

California Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal.

Judge Hernaldo J. Baltodano will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Division Six Justice Martin J. Tangeman, who is also a former San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge.

Judge Baltodano has served on the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court since 2017. He was also a founding partner and senior litigation partner at Baltodano & Baltodano LLP from 2011 to 2017 and previously worked for several other law firms. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the UC Berkeley School of Law.

Baltodano must still be confirmed to the position by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.