SLO County law enforcement officers participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

The city of San Luis Obispo hosted law enforcement officers from across the county Tuesday for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run.

The unified torch run was in support of the 2023 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games, which are set to take place later this month.

Law enforcement officers ran to support local Special Olympics athletes who are competing in the games.

Tuesday’s torch run went through downtown San Luis Obispo and ended outside the city’s government center.

“We like good stories, right, we want to hear a good story. Sometimes our lives are wrapped around sad stories or people's worst day when we got to get out here and smile and enjoy why we got into this profession and to support the community at the same time,” said Aaron Schafer, a law enforcement torch run councilmember.

More than 200 people participated in the SLO County torch run.

The torch will also be carried through Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura Counties.