SLO County leaders calling for community input on LOVR traffic safety improvements

San Luis Obispo County leaders are asking for your input on how to improve safety on Los Osos Valley Road for the many drivers, pedestrians and cyclists who travel that path regularly.

As part of the Los Osos Valley Road Corridor Concept Plan, San Luis Obispo County leaders are inviting you to take part in a survey to provide input on how the road could be made safer.

The study examines possible traffic safety improvements that could be made along the 15-mile stretch of Los Osos Valley Road from Foothill Boulevard to the entrance of Montaña de Oro State Park.

So far, many submissions on the survey include recommendations for additional lanes, as well as adding multi-use paths along the road for cyclists.

“A lot of people come out here to see Montaña De Oro and other areas of Los Osos,” said Los Osos resident Vincent Devine. “It will be nice to have a road that has good shoulders and a lot of people to ride bikes and walk also.”

It is expected that county leaders will spend the coming weeks analyzing the collected data from the survey, which will then be presented to the board of supervisors next summer.

On the survey, users can also access a map to specify areas of Los Osos Valley Road that may be in need of safety improvements.

You can find a link to the survey and interactive map here.