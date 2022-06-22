SLO County Libraries unveil new outreach vans

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries unveiled their new outreach vans on Tuesday.

Library officials say the vans will serve as mobile library branches and is meant to reach residents outside of the library’s brick and mortar buildings.

The vans will make appearances at local schools, parks, and community events.

“We have these amazing buildings, and all of the collections that are in our building, and of course, now with COVID, it's opened our eyes that, hey, not everyone feels comfortable coming into a building, and it's not always easy for folks to come to one of our 14 locations," said Aracelli Astorga, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries deputy director.

Also during the event, the SLO County Library Foundation presented library administrators with a $100,000 check that will go towards enhancing the libraries’ digital collections.