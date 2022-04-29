SLO County looking for pet photos to decorate new animal shelter

San Luis Obispo County’s new animal shelter is in search of the community’s best pet photos to decorate their new facility.

As construction enters its final stages, the last touch will be to display wall art in the shelter’s hallways and public spaces commemorating local pets in recognizable locations across the county.

Animal Services is hoping to highlight the role companion animals play in day-to-day life and particularly want to feature photos of animals adopted from a shelter or humane society.

Those interested can submit photos through the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ website with the name of the photographer, basic information on the animal and backstory of the photograph.

Submissions are now open and end June 1.