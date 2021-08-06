Watch
SLO County looking to fill county clerk-recorder position

SLO County
Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 05, 2021
SLO County is looking to fill the county clerk-recorder position.

The position is an elected position, and it is anticipated that the successful candidate will fill the position for the remainder of the term, which expires January 2, 2023.

You must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of California, and registered to vote in the county at the time of appointment.

The position pays over $150,00 a year and will ensure the integrity of the election process and of public records.

Deputy Clerk-Recorder Helen Nolan has been acting as the temporary head of the department as of July.

Top Candidates will be presented to the SLO County Board of Supervisors on October 12.

Candidates can apply here.

