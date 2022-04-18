SLO County: Man dead, woman hospitalized in apparent double overdose

One person has died and another was sent to the hospital with overdose symptoms in San Luis Obispo Monday morning, officials say.

The apparent double overdose happened at the Oklahoma Ave. safe parking area, San Luis Obispo County officials say.

First responders were called to the area at about 8:30 a.m. to check on a man and woman staying at the sight. Crews accessed the mobile home the two were living in and found the man had died and the woman was showing signs of an overdose.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say the man's death appears to have been caused by an overdose.

"We are sad to learn of this tragedy at the [safe parking] site," Jeffrey Al-Mashat, Program Manager of the Safe Parking Site, said in a release. "Drugs are one of the things guests struggle with as they try to get on their feet, and sadly it appears drugs were a factor in this tragedy."

Al-Mashat said that CAPSLO is at the parking area to offer assistance to the community of residents there.

The SLO County Coroner is investing the cause of the death.

Officials are holding the identities of those involved while they notify next of kin.