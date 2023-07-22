SLO County man found guilty of aggravated arson, triggering CA three-strike sentencing law

A San Luis Obispo man has been found guilty of aggravated arson following a week-long trial, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Bradley Norman Parrish, 54, was found guilty of intentionally setting fire to a creek area near the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo on June 13, 2022.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Bradley Norman Parrish

Parrish faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life due to four prior criminal arson convictions, three of which were “serious” or “violent” offenses under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law, the DA’s Office said in a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The defendant remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full release by the SLO County DA's Office on its website.

