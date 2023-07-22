Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO County man found guilty of aggravated arson, triggering CA three-strike sentencing law

district attorney county of san luis obispo
KSBY
district attorney county of san luis obispo
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 23:30:37-04

A San Luis Obispo man has been found guilty of aggravated arson following a week-long trial, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Bradley Norman Parrish, 54, was found guilty of intentionally setting fire to a creek area near the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo on June 13, 2022.

Bradley Norman Parrish
Bradley Norman Parrish

Parrish faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life due to four prior criminal arson convictions, three of which were “serious” or “violent” offenses under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law, the DA’s Office said in a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The defendant remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full release by the SLO County DA's Office on its website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg