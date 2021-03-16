SLO County man just released from jail booked again on suspicion of carjacking

A man who was released from the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Monday morning was back in custody just a short time later, booked on suspicion of carjacking, elder abuse, and grand theft.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials say at about 8:30 a.m., Christopher Baccigaluppi, 35, of Los Osos was released from jail after being arrested Sunday on a charge of being under the influence, and he flagged down a gig driver for a ride.

Shortly after getting into the car, sheriff's officials say Baccigaluppi started hitting the driver and forced him out of the vehicle. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff's officials say Baccigaluppi abandoned the car in Morro Bay. He was located in the area of South Bay Boulevard and Quintana Road a short time later and arrested.

As of Monday afternoon, Baccigaluppi was in custody with bail set at $150,000.

Sheriff's officials say he was arrested twice on Sunday on suspicion of being under the influence - first in the morning and again later in the afternoon.