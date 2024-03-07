SLO County man sentenced to 645 years in prison for child sex crimes

A San Luis Obispo County man was sentenced Wednesday to 645 years to life in prison for his conviction on multiple child sex crimes.

In December, a jury found Edgar Nolverto Guevara, 44, guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four child victims.

The crimes reportedly took place between 2004 and 2022 and the victims were all under the age of 14.

In 2007, Guevara was also convicted of committing a sex crime on a minor and in 2001, he was convicted of making criminal threats, which is a strike under California's Three Strikes Law.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the four victims in the case provided impact statements during Wednesday's sentencing hearing, and Guevara had to be removed from the courtroom "after he broke out in a profane tirade."