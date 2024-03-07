Watch Now
SLO County man sentenced to 645 years in prison for child sex crimes

Edgar Guevara.png
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Office
A San Luis Obispo jury found Edgar Guevara guilty of multiple counts of child molestation and forced sex acts on four separate children.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 06, 2024
A San Luis Obispo County man was sentenced Wednesday to 645 years to life in prison for his conviction on multiple child sex crimes.

In December, a jury found Edgar Nolverto Guevara, 44, guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four child victims.

The crimes reportedly took place between 2004 and 2022 and the victims were all under the age of 14.

In 2007, Guevara was also convicted of committing a sex crime on a minor and in 2001, he was convicted of making criminal threats, which is a strike under California's Three Strikes Law.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the four victims in the case provided impact statements during Wednesday's sentencing hearing, and Guevara had to be removed from the courtroom "after he broke out in a profane tirade."

