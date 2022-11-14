SLO County Operation Santa begins Monday, November 14

With the holiday season approaching, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services is asking for the community's help in making wishes come true for kids and seniors struggling financially.

Wish list trees are going up starting Monday, November 14 at businesses across the county for Operation Santa. Operation Santa serves children and seniors in the care of the Department of Social Services. Donations help social workers fulfill the holiday wishes of kids, youth, and vulnerable seniors.

There are a few ways to help.



Drop off a new unwrapped toy, gift, or gift card at any CAL-FIRE facility.

You can grab a child’s wish list off of trees at the business locations listed below and shop and drop the gifts right there. Trees containing holiday wish lists will be up through December 5.

Target,11990 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

Walmart, 180 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles

Walmart, 1168 W. Branch St, Arroyo Grande

Headstrong Fit, 1237 Archer Ave, San Luis Obispo

Sea Breeze Cupcakes & Sweet Treats, 570 Higuera St, # 135 (in The Creamery Marketplace), San Luis Obispo

Orangetheory Fitness, 3865 S. Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

You can also check out the most needed items at Gift Hero, buy online, and have the items shipped directly to the County’s “North Pole” where the items will be sorted and delivered to the appropriate recipients.

People love to shop for the little ones, but tweens and teens caught in crisis need a dose of love as much as anyone. Since they can be challenging to shop for, gift cards are greatly appreciated. That allows social workers to shop for the items the youth really need or want or allows them to shop for themselves.

By December 2, all group donations are delivered (churches, businesses, neighborhood drives, etc.) By December 5, the wish trees will come down.

By December 16, all donations will be organized, and distribution will be underway.