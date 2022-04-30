SLO County organization host Día de los niños party

Saturday, April 30 is Día de los niños, or Children’s Day.

El día de los niños is a Mexican celebration that recognizes the importance of children in society, as well as a day that promotes the importance of reading.

A local organization hosted a free party in Paso Robles to celebrate the day.

San Luis Obispo County grassroots organization Mujeres de Acción hosted the celebration at Dragon Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The group offered snacks, games, and toys to everyone who attended the free event.

About 250 people showed up for the celebration, which organizers say shows there is a desire for more events for the Latino community like this one.

“It says there's a huge thirst for community events, events that are diverse, and I am excited to say that we are doing that in Paso Robles,” said Yessenia Echevarria, the Mujeres De Acción founder.

This was the organization's first time doing a large event. They say they look forward to making it an annual event.

