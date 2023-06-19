SLO County to host free expungement clinic for residents with criminal records

Multiple San Luis Obispo County organizations will jointly host a free clinic Friday that will guide residents with criminal records through the “time-consuming and paperwork-intensive” process of expunging eligible offenses, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

The second annual ‘Clean Slate Clinic,’ which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SLO County Law Library on June 23, is meant to help eliminate a major barrier to employment and housing for individuals who have criminal records.

“A prison sentence should not be a lifelong punishment,” said Sister Theresa Harpin, executive director for Restorative Partners, Inc, in the DA’s press release. “A criminal history can impact employment, professional licenses, education, getting a loan, purchasing insurance, adopting a child, volunteerism and more,” she said. “Having a criminal record expungement process helps formerly incarcerated people succeed and promotes safety.”

The SLO County DA’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, San Luis Obispo Defenders, Restorative Partners, People’s Justice Project, California Rural Legal Assistance, and San Luis Obispo College of Law will jointly host the event.

Universities, employers and property managers utilize background checks to screen applicants, potentially preventing those with a prior arrest or probation violation from obtaining life-changing or even basic goods and services.

The California Policy Lab estimates nearly 1 in 8 Californians with a criminal record is potentially eligible to obtain a full criminal record expungement and 81% of Californians with a criminal record are estimated to be eligible to have at least one prior arrest or conviction expunged, the DA’s office said in the release.

“Criminal records can make it very difficult for people to get jobs and housing after incarceration,” Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney, said in a press release. “We are proud to work with our community partners to help with the time-consuming and paperwork-intensive process of expunging criminal records and helping folks get on track to leading productive and engaged lives. The added stability that comes from obtaining employment and housing help reduce rates of recidivism which improves the overall quality of life in our community.”

Individuals with certain criminal offenses or probation violations are disqualified from welfare benefits, food stamps, low-incoming housing and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for the elderly and disabled, according to Joseph Doherty, a professor of law at the San Luis Obispo College of Law.

If you are interested in clearing your criminal record, please make an appointment to receive services at the SLO Clean Slate Clinic on June 23 at (805) 902-CRLA or reentry@crla.org. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly preferred.