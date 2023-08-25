SLO County Pets of the Week Bonny and Imp are waiting for their forever homes

Every week we feature an available pet from a local shelter but this week we are upping the anti with two adorable pets who are ready for adoption in San Luis Obispo County.

First up is bonny, she is an adorable 7 year old pit mix who is a wonderful family pet.

She came to the county shelter in November and is now living with a foster family until she finds her forever home. She is great with kids, other dogs, and cats. She loves a car ride and going on adventures plus she is crate trained and is very obedient.

To adopt her please call SLO County Animal Services at 805-781-4400 Mon-Sat from 9-5!

Turing our attention down the road to Woods Humane Society and our feline friends this is Imp, a she is a three month old kitten who loves to play.

Her sibling was adopted earlier this week leaving her all alone. Due to this she is fee adopted and ready to find her family.

She will be available for adoption at noon, check out more details on the Woods Humane Society website.