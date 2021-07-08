SLO County project will install over 200 electric vehicle chargers

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District announced an effort to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle charging stations.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District announced approximately $2.3 million to be invested in the county as part of the regional launch of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project. It will fund an estimated 235 new chargers.

“We have been promoting electric vehicle use and infrastructure for decades, trying to just gear up and get ready for the influx of vehicles that will be coming to California,” SLO County APCD Public Information Officer, Meghan Field, said.

The project is funded by the California Energy Commission and local funds, as part of an initiative to install more charging stations across the country. It’s a first-come, first-serve program for businesses that want to install charging stations in their parking lots.

Interested parties can register for a webinar on July 15th to get in touch with electric vehicle installers.

“Here in San Luis Obispo, because we are that main corridor. It’s really important for us to be the leaders in getting electric vehicles charging station,” said Field

The application launches on July 27th, and the County’s Air Pollution Control District expects the funding to go by quick.

Local electric vehicle drivers, like father and daughter Tom and Bridget Tengdin, say they’d like to have more charging stations.

“The more places you can plug in and you know get some shopping done or run an errand, the better,” said electric vehicle driver Bridget Tengdin.

Tom Tengdin added, “It’s important to step up and work on charging and infrastructure and support the roll out of EV’s.

And with gas prices on the rise, they say electric vehicles are the more economical option.

“Filling my car is less than $20, unlike other cars,” said Bridget Tengdin.

The emission reduction goals of San Luis Obispo County are in line with those of California.

Under the project, Santa Barbara County is also expected to received nearly $5 million to fund an estimated 433 new chargers.

For more information on building EV infrastructure, visit calevip.org.