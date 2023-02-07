SLO County Public Health seeks input on community health

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is looking for community input when it comes to health-related experiences.

In a press release on Tuesday, the county says it encourages all San Luis Obispo County residents age 18 and older to complete the community health survey.

The survey focuses on health experiences in SLO County and the findings will help identify and address health opportunities and concerns in the county.

The department adds that the assessment helps bring attention to gaps in services or areas where the community needs more support.

SLO County Public Health says all responses are confidential and you can skip questions you do not want to answer.

Survey participants may enter a drawing to win one of four $100 gift cards.

The survey will remain open until Friday, March 31.

To complete the survey, click here.