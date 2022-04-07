SLO County public libraries temporarily closing April 22-23

All Black Gold Cooperative libraries, including County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, will be closed Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 for a catalog operating system update.

Online browsing, accounts and holds will be unavailable Thursday, April 21 through Monday, April 25.

E-Books, audiobooks and other downloadable items will still be available.

While the update will not change the overall look of the catalog, it will change patron library account passwords. Patrons can reset their passwords at any time online or ask for assistance from library staff.

As previously announced , San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries will leave the Black Gold Cooperative on July 1.

Patrons who have a library card that begins with 22063 will not need a new card to use County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries. Patrons who have cards that begin with a different prefix are invited to sign up for a San Luis Obispo Libraries card at any time.