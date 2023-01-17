SLO County reminds residents to respect roadblocks after a car gets stuck in mud

San Luis Obispo County officials would like to remind residents to respect roadblocks and road signs after one driver decided a particular concrete roadblock was not meant for him.

A male driver attempted to go around a concrete roadblock on Corbett Canyon but ended up getting stuck in the mud. The individual called for assistance to help him get out according to the County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department.

County officials say they would like to emphasize the danger of crossing roadblocks and the drain it puts on county resources.