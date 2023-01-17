Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO County reminds residents to respect roadblocks after a car gets stuck in mud

A driver attempts to go around a concrete roadblock and gets stuck in mud
car stuck in mud.jpeg
Public Works, County of San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo County officials would like to remind residents to respect roadblocks and road signs after one driver decided a particular roadblock was not meant for him.
car stuck in mud.jpeg
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 17:36:34-05

San Luis Obispo County officials would like to remind residents to respect roadblocks and road signs after one driver decided a particular concrete roadblock was not meant for him.

A male driver attempted to go around a concrete roadblock on Corbett Canyon but ended up getting stuck in the mud. The individual called for assistance to help him get out according to the County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department.

County officials say they would like to emphasize the danger of crossing roadblocks and the drain it puts on county resources.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png