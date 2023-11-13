SLO County residents may notice some smoke in the air this week

San Luis Obispo County residents may notice some smoke in the air this week as a prescribed burn is scheduled to take place at two state parks Monday through Wednesday.

A burn of approximately 23 acres at Harmony Headlands State Park in the southern portion of the park is scheduled. The park will be closed during the duration of prescribed burning activities.

A burn of approximately 20 acres at Estero Bluffs State Park on the west portion of the park is also scheduled. The park will remain open during the duration of prescribed burning activities.

The burns are being conducted by California State Parks, in cooperation with CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District.

This is in order to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards as well as enhance the health of the native plant communities, and aid in the control of non-native, weedy species.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.