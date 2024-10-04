SLO County seeks to fill open seats on Homeless Services Oversight Council

The County of San Luis Obispo is calling for community members to apply by Oct. 7 to join the Homeless Services Oversight Council.

Officials say the purpose of HSOC is to implement the plan to address homelessness across SLO county. The council also works with partners across the region to ensure the efficiency of programs supporting community members who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, according to a press release.

County officials are seeking out a group of service providers, government officials, and engaged citizens interested in the initiative.

There are currently eight seats open for interested individuals to apply, according to the city. These community members will represent several community sectors, including currently or formerly homeless persons, public safety organizations, victim service providers, behavioral health agencies, organizations serving homeless veterans, and businesses.

“We encourage individuals from all sectors—especially those with lived experience, public safety background, or those representing businesses and service organizations—to consider applying,” said Laurel Weir, the County of San Luis Obispo’s Homeless Services Division Administrative Services Manager, in a press release. “Your voice and expertise can make a meaningful difference for the future of homeless services in our community.”

The council convenes bi-monthly, with focused subcommittees meeting every one to two months, according to officials.

Online applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Community members can visit SLO County's HSOC membership webpage for more information and to submit an application.