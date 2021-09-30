SLO County Sheriff denies home detention for former Morro Bay H.S. teacher

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports it has denied home detention for a former Morro Bay High School teacher and swim coach who was convicted of having sex with a student.

In July, Tyler Andree was sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading no contest to having sex with a 17-year-old student and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual crime.

According to the sheriff's office, Andree applied for home detention but was initially denied. He appealed and was then approved based on a lack of previous crimes and a probation report. On Wednesday, a judge agreed to allow Andree to serve his sentence at home.

Sheriff's officials say they've since taken another look at Andree's application and are now denying his request for home detention. He will have to serve his sentence in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

In a press release, officials said, "The Sheriff's Office takes crimes against children and sex crimes seriously, the decision to deny the appeal is in line with similar decisions in similar cases. The Sheriff's Office evaluates all Home Detention cases on a case-by-case basis but generally crimes against children, sex crimes, or violent crimes do not qualify for Home Detention in order to ensure public safety."

As part of Andree's plea deal, he will also serve supervised felony probation and must register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.

Andree was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the Morro Bay Police Department. Authorities say a school resource officer received an anonymous tip about a sexual relationship between a Morro Bay High School student and a swim coach that had occurred the previous school year.