SLO County Sheriff looking for at-risk missing man

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who is considered to be "at-risk."

Ronald Perry Isham, 66, was reported missing by his family on January 14.

Sheriff's officials say he was last seen on Christmas Eve on Noyes Road in rural Arroyo Grande. On December 27, his white 1999 Ford van was found unoccupied on Callender Road.

Isham is described as 5'11" tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also reportedly goes by the name of "Pops."

Sheriff's officials say Isham is known to frequent the duck ponds in Oceano and other transient encampments in southern San Luis Obispo County.

Anyone with information about Isham's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.