SLO County Sheriff warns of phone scam seeking payments for warrants

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Sheriff's officials say they've received several reports recently that someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office is contacting people and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller reportedly states that the resident can clear the warrant with a debit or gift card or by making a cash transfer.

Officials say the scammers are using technology that makes it appear on caller ID that the call is coming from the sheriff's office, and they may even use the names of actual sheriff's deputies.

This is not the first time the sheriff's office has warned of a similar scam. They say deputies will never contact residents by phone regarding such matters and they will never request money transfers or gift cards in lieu of bail.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.