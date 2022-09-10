SLO County Sheriff’s Department brings the community together at their annual family day

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department hosted a free family day at the Madonna Meadows.

The annual event featured sheriff's office vehicles, demonstrations and giveaways.

Family day allows people to participate in different activities and experience what it feels like to aid of others.

The event also provides people with an opportunity to ask questions and learn about careers in public service.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department also showed up to participate in the fun-filled family day.