SLO County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man from Atascadero

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of an Atascadero man.

A family member reported Darren Santangelo missing on July 6.

According to the sheriff's office, Santangelo has not been to work since June 26 and was last seen by a family member leaving his home in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Rd. at about 9 p.m. on June 30. He last spoke to another family member at 7 a.m. on July 1.

Santangelo's family says it is out of the ordinary that he would be out of contact with his parents for this amount of time.

Santangelo is 35 years old and described as 6'5" tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored black and purple tank top and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 805-781-4550.

