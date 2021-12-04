SLO County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting local residents.

Sheriff's officials say some residents have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be a sergeant with the sheriff's office. The caller says the resident can clear their criminal case by purchasing gift cards and providing the gift card numbers to the caller.

The sheriff's office says it does not contact people by phone regarding such matters and would never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.

Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency or contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.