SLO County students say ‘no’ to underage drinking

Members of Friday Night Live - a nonprofit that positions high school-aged students as active community leaders - in Atascadero, Nipomo and Morro Bay have set out to reduce underage drinking this year.

Although underage drinking has already decreased by nearly 35% since 2004 among those aged 12 to 20, San Luis Obispo County FNL members would like these figures to continue to plummet.

With the help of both the California Friday Night Live Partnership and a grant from California’s Office of Traffic and Safety (OTS), these young leaders can help reduce youth’s access to alcoholic beverages.

Another key component of their campaign will include a close examination of the stigma surrounding those who abstain from drinking and instead highlight stories from those who choose this path.

This year-long campaign will entail extensive training on the environmental and health components of underage drinking, as well as how to go about making public service announcements and speaking publicly.