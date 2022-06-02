SLO County Supervisor race heating up with 2018 rematch

Some familiar faces are on the ballot in the race for District 4 Supervisor in San Luis Obispo County.

What's expected to be another close race is heating up with a 2018 rematch between current Supervisor Lynn Compton and Arroyo Grande City Councilman Jimmy Paulding.

Lynn Compton has lived in Nipomo for more than 25 years and has served on the Board of Supervisors since she was first elected in 2014.

"When I ran in 2014, I ran on the same principles I'm running on now-- less taxes, less government intervention, more personal freedoms," said Compton. "So every decision I take on the board, I try to live by those principles."

Jimmy Paulding is an Arroyo Grande native who has served on the City Council since losing to Compton by a slim margin in the last midterm election.

"Having lost by 60 votes last time, that was a bitter pill to swallow," said Paulding. "The silver lining was that I was able to run for the Arroyo Grande City Council.

Paulding is now hoping to win a rematch while Supervisor Compton hopes to be re-elected to serve South County for one more term.

"I think water is one of the top issues. People are concerned about that, especially in Arroyo Grande where the water rates have gone up. Homelessness is a big issue. More so in certain areas like San Luis proper, Oceano, etc., but people are concerned about that," said Compton.

"Housing is an issue, we have to have housing here. The people that I talk to want their kids and their grandkids to be able to graduate and to be able to live here," said Compton.

Drought, crime and homelessness and housing are all key issues for two candidates with different approaches to finding solutions.

Public safety, water security and homelessness are the top three issues that I'm hearing when I talk to voters.

"Right now, we are seeing a rise in homelessness, we're dealing with extended, prolonged drought. We need leadership that will get us where we need to be as a community, and we haven't had that," said Paulding.

The campaign has led to a back-and-forth playing out over the television airwaves.

"He likes to attack me but he's done nothing, he hasn't brought one drop of water into our county, the county has brought water into our county," said Compton. "You can criticize and be all talk but show us some actions."

"When you see the hyperpartisanship that the incumbent has welcomed into our local government, that's incredibly problematic," said Paulding.

KSBY will be covering this race live on election night with reaction from the two candidates.

