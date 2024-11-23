SLO County supervisor write-in candidate pleads no contest to voting fraud

A Grover Beach woman who ran as a write-in candidate for county supervisor pleaded no contest this week to filing false nomination papers and fraudulent voting.

In the March 5 Primary Election, Michelle Morrow ran as a write-in candidate for the San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor seat and also voted in District 3; however, she reportedly lived in District 4.

Incumbent Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg won that race. Morrow received just 7% of the vote.

Morrow was originally charged with four felony counts. As part of her plea agreement, charges of voter registration fraud and perjury were dismissed.

Morrow is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6. She faces two years of supervised felony probation and could be ordered to serve up to 180 days in county jail.