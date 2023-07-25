SLO County unveils new program meant to increase efficiency, save money

San Luis Obispo County unveiled a new program today that aims to increase efficiency to save taxpayers money.

The county’s new Continuous Improvement Project is based on the Lean Six Sigma Program, which is sued by private organizations and runs statistical analyses to increase efficiency and reduce waste.

“The culture has to change because everything around us is changing. So we have lots of challenges and this will help us be able to address those challenges in a more efficient, cost effective and constituent driven results” said SLO County District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

San Luis Obispo County says County Administrative Officer John Nilon implemented Lean Six Sigma in Kern County when he served as County Administrative Officer there.

Nilon credits the program with saving Kern County hundreds of thousands of dollars and increasing turn-around times for permitting processes.

County officials say the new program will be implemented within all departments, with the Department of Planning and Building being the first to put it into action.

"Well after all, who doesn't want to make things more efficient, right? So our job is to conserve our careers, to serve our constituents. Our staff are empowered to do that work, and we want to make sure they have the resources to succeed and that we're doing it as efficiently as possible," said SLO County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding.