SLO County Veterans Services Office hosts pop-up resource fair

The County of San Luis Obispo’s veterans Services Office hosted a family-friendly pop-up resource fair for veterans in northern SLO County.

The resource fair took place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. near the bandstand area of Atascadero Lake Park.

Officials say the goal of the resource fair is to provide a one-stop shop for goods and services for veterans.

At Saturday's fair, there were 35 vendors offering everything from health screenings and counseling to job opportunities.

“My favorite part about this event is the fact that we have an opportunity to really spend some time with our veterans and engage with them and see how we as a community can meet their needs,” said event organizer Morgan Boyd.

The VSO said they plan to hold these pop-up resource fairs monthly throughout the County at different locations.

The organization had increased funding from the state which is allowing them to do these pop-up events.