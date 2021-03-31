SLO County woman shares weight loss story on The Kelly Clarkson Show

A San Luis Obispo County local was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday.

Kiah Twisselman grew up on her family's ranch in Carissa Plains in East San Luis Obispo County.

On the talk show, Kiah shared her story of losing 120 pounds in one year after being motivated by a moment of needing to use an airplane seatbelt extender.

Kelly Clarkson surprised Kiah with special guest Rachel Hollis, who was also an influence, and provided tips Kiah followed during her weight loss journey.

"Reading her book, her words were like getting slapped in the face, in a good way," said Twisselman. "It was kind of a hard pill to swallow. Her book talked about taking massive ownership of your life and I had realized I had been playing the victim in my life in a big way."

Kiah now coaches others on how to 'find joy in their journey of creating a healthy life.'

"I know now that it was never about the weight. It really had to do with that internal relationship. It's not about reaching a goal weight, it's what you want to feel, what you think weighing a certain number makes you feel. What you want to feel is energetic, is confident, is happy in your own skin and strong and you can feel that at whatever weight you are," said Twisselman

Kiah has also been featured in People Magazine and on Good Morning America.