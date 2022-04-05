SLO County Women's Business Center now holding office hours in Atascadero

The San Luis Obispo County Women's Business Center (WBC) is expanding to the north county.

The center has partnered with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce to offer office hours in Atascadero.

Services include business workshops, training courses for women looking to start their own businesses, and consulting.

"[It's] really important for us to be able to expand our footprint in San Luis Obispo County," said Charlene Rosales, Women's Business Center Deputy Director. "We're here for San Luis Obispo, we're here for all portions of the county, so we're really excited that we can contribute to our community well-being and economic development that benefits everybody."

The Women's Business Center has been serving San Luis Obispo County for 16 years and services are free.

While it focuses on underserved, low-to-moderate income minority women, the WBC says everyone is welcome, not just women.

Office hours at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday. To set up a 30-minute session, call (805) 769-5250 or contact Romi Ramirez, WBC Marketing Strategist & Business Consultant, via email at getromi2@gmail.com.

The Women's Business Center is hosted by the Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC). For more information on the business services offered by MCSC, visit mcscorp.org.