SLO Craft Beer Festival returns

If you're looking for something indoors to do this weekend, check out the SLO Craft Beer Festival.

This event kicked off Friday and goes until Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Madonna Inn Expo Center located at 100 Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

It does have a charge of $70, but with that, you get live music, craft beer, and some food pairings. There will also be educational beer seminars and merchandise available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased on the SLO Craft Beer Festival's website.