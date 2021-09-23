SLO DA releases final report on yearslong investigation into waste management fraud

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office published its final report following a multi-year investigation into the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA). The 51-page report addresses allegations of misconduct and mismanagement at the IWMA.

The DA's office filed charges against IWMA employee Carolyn Goodrich on August 3, 2021.

The DA's report details additional important findings concerning disturbing practices and lack of proper oversight. It also includes allegations that contracts were awarded without competitive bidding, that the IWMA failed to properly retain records, that credit card use policies were violated, and that IWMA General Manager William Worrell exceeded his spending authority, among other matters.

Back in 2018, IWMA Board of Directors placed manager Bill Worrell on paid administrative leave while a further investigation is conducted into possible misuse of funds. A private investigation found nearly $450,000 in undocumented expense, among other inappropriate actions.

This investigation was conducted by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and Deputy District Attorneys Michael Frye and Kenneth Jorgensen assigned to the District Attorney’s Special Prosecutions Division that includes the Public Integrity Unit.

You can read the full report here.