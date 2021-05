One of two San Luis Obispo Dollar Tree locations will soon be closed.

The location at 491 Madonna Road., Ste. 3 in the SLO Promenade will close June 6, according to store employees.

Workers say there are not currently any special store closing sales underway and add that some workers will be transferred to other Dollar Tree locations.

No word on why the store is closing.

Another location for the discount chain on Broad Street will remain open.