SLO drivers discuss storm’s impacts on local roads

Two storm systems hit the Central Coast this past week, bringing rain and slick roads to the region. Drivers in San Luis Obispo shared how they’ve navigated the roads safely amidst the difficult conditions.

Sarah Rutledge lives and works in San Luis Obispo and says she’s seen the storm’s impacts on the local roads.

“With all the rain we’ve been having, there’s a bit of flooding… and debris,” Rutledge said.

She’s also a road cyclist and is familiar with the roads from biking them regularly.

“I spend a lot of times riding the sides of the roads where you notice debris and crumbling and potholes a lot more,” Rutledge said.

Another San Luis Obispo local, Rick Beddall, said potholes near his home have made driving in the inclement weather more challenging.

“Even before this winter, there’s a lot of potholes. I live over by Tank Farm and there’s a lot of potholes over by Tank Farm,” Beddall said.

AAA offers the following tips for avoiding potholes and other hazards posed by winter storms:

