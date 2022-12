The San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge #322 donated more than 400 toys to the Salvation Army today.

The organization dropped off toys for kids of all ages including board games, stuffed animals, bikes, and scooters.

The toys were collected during the Elk's Lodge's 10th Annual Toy Drive.

"The membership outdid themselves with their efforts this year," board chair Cheryl Nuno told KSBY. "Charity is one of the four hallmarks of our order, and we believe in supporting our local community."