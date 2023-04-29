SLO Film Fest wraps up Sunday

The 29th annual SLO Film Festival will wrap up with the Audience Award winners voted on throughout the festival and the Spotlight Award to Judd Hirsch alongside a showing of iMordecai.

Closing night is Sunday, April 30.

The spotlight award recipient is Judd Hirsch, a two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor, receiving nominations for Robert Redford’s Ordinary People (1980), and last year’s The Fabelmans, breaking the record for the longest gap between Academy Award nominations in history.

The SLOFilm Festival began on April 25. There will also be an "encore week" from April 30 through May 7.